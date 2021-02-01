Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.74.

