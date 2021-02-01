Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $26.98 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

