Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 23,274 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

