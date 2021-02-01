Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $175.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

