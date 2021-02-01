Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Insperity accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 449.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 80.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,702.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,210 shares of company stock worth $4,659,401. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insperity stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

