Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.78.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

