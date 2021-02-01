Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.
In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.78.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.