Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Illumina comprises approximately 1.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,584 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $426.44 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $453.68. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

