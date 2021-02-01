Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,401 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $458.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.76 and a 200-day moving average of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.