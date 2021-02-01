Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Intuit accounts for about 2.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

