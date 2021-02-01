Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,600 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,599,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

