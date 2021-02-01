Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes $2.40 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Zoetis comprises about 1.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $154.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

