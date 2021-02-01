Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

