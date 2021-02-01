Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. The Boeing accounts for approximately 2.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

NYSE:BA opened at $194.19 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

