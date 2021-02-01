Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 470,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 395,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.