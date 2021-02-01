Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.00 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

