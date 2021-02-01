Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

