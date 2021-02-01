Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,188 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

