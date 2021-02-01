Lesa Sroufe & Co Cuts Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the period. Embraer comprises 1.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.10% of Embraer worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 132.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Embraer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

ERJ stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

