Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises 2.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.05% of Lazard worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $41.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

