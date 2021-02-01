Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,159,000. Emso Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,538,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 1,803,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,856,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,580,000 after buying an additional 688,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 794,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 465,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

