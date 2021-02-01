Lesa Sroufe & Co Lowers Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up 5.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after acquiring an additional 806,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,543,000 after purchasing an additional 590,232 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,914,000. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after buying an additional 215,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

