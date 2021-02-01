Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining makes up about 2.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 790,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.