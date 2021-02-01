Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 3,945 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. China Mobile accounts for 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $27.51 on Monday. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

