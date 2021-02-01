Level01 (LVX) Market Cap Hits $5.26 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Level01 has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $10,703.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,655,586 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

