Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,904.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,409.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,099,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,583,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,927,906 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.