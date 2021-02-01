Levolution Price Up 4.9% This Week (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Levolution has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $260,816.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,507,453 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

