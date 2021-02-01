Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,563. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

