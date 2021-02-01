Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 5.9%

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 524,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 448,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGD shares. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.85 million and a PE ratio of 61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.0603973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.