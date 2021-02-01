LightPath Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for LightPath Technologies in a report released on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

LPTH stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.