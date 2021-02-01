LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) were up 5.3% on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 384,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 645,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

