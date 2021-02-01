Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading 9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.74. 552,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 456,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $775,632,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,457,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,899,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of -85.71.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

