Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Reaches $945,311.17

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $945,311.17 and $3,561.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.