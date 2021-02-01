LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $9,433.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.42 or 0.00864112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.64 or 0.04465048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019990 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,014,389,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,837,316 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

