LINA (LINA) One Day Volume Hits $15,074.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, LINA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $2.65 million and $15,074.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,124,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

