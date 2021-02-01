Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $86,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Linde by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $210,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $245.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

