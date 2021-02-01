Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $5,184,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $245.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

