Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.34. 1,370,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,359,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.