LINKA Price Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 22% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $8,867.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00883690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.59 or 0.04404306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020100 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

