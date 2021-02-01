Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

