Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares traded up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.03. 466,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 623,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

