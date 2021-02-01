Liquidity Network Hits Market Cap of $867,811.24 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $867,811.24 and approximately $38,377.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00150292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

