Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.59 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $132.28 or 0.00392559 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.78 billion and $5.59 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,400,727 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

