LitecoinToken Hits Market Cap of $2,814.50 (LTK)

LitecoinToken (CURRENCY:LTK) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. LitecoinToken has a market cap of $2,814.50 and $49.00 worth of LitecoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LitecoinToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LitecoinToken has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00150292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00066574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038329 BTC.

About LitecoinToken

LitecoinToken’s launch date was May 10th, 2019. LitecoinToken’s total supply is 840,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,798,013,228 coins. LitecoinToken’s official Twitter account is @litecoinltk . LitecoinToken’s official website is ltk.community

Buying and Selling LitecoinToken

