Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Up 5.4%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $341.96 and last traded at $336.03. 421,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 305,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.69.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

