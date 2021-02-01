Lition (LIT) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lition has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $411,198.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.09 or 0.04030410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00392559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.01217226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00528630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00432884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00259444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022171 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

