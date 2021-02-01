Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $39.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

