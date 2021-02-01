LiveRamp (RAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. LiveRamp has set its Q3 2021

LiveRamp has set its Q3 2021 After-Hours guidance at EPS.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RAMP stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,131 shares of company stock worth $12,463,075. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

