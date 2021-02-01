Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.00

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) (LON:LIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 183369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.90. The company has a market capitalization of £72.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LIV.L) Company Profile (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

