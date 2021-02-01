Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.65. 558,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 424,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

