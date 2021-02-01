Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.23 or 0.04083725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.75 or 0.01229773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00528824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00262310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022325 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

